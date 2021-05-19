Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Agya Abraham, says musicians in Ghana will not complain of poverty if copyright laws are enforced.

In the past, a number of musicians have expressed concerns about the royalty system’s inability to enable them to make money from their music.

Many have attributed the problem to the alleged ineffectiveness of GHAMRO.

However, the CEO, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz, claimed that if the laws are enforced, musicians can kiss poverty goodbye.

Right owners and musicians in this country will not be that poor if we can enforce the copyright laws to enable them to gain some income…, he said.

The CEO and GHAMRO have over the years taken up the initiative to ensure that registered members of the collective society receive what they are due from their music works.

In recent times he has reopened the conversation on the need for organisers of music reality shows to get a license from them before organising and allowing contestants to perform songs.

He told Andy on Daybreak Hitz that, the organisers should understand that they do not have rights to the songs to be performed and so, they have to get a license.

GHAMRO is a royalty collection agency within Ghana that represents the rights of music copyright holders.

It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005. The agency collects royalties for all rights owners in Ghana.