A couple, who chained themselves together for three months in a bid to save their relationship, have broken the world record, but they have no plans of cutting the welded chain just yet.

Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, and Alexander Kudlay, 33, began the unusual experiment to test their love on Valentine’s Day, after going through an on-off period of their relationship.

“We used to break up once or twice a week. During another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied: ‘Then I will attach you to myself,'” car salesman Alexander explained at the time.

Viktoria and Alexander have been chained together since Valentine’s Day (Image: Instagram)

Anyway, although the couple has confessed to feeling ‘fed up’ with one another, they’ve now vowed to remain chained together until their wedding day – except they’re not even engaged yet.

The couple, from Kharkiv in Ukraine, are even using their bizarre stunt to try and get themselves to millionaire status, while also raising money for charity.

They plan to keep the chain on until their wedding day (Image: REUTERS)

“We want to donate $2million (£1.4million) to charity and are currently negotiating. We will leave $1million (£700,000) for our personal use,” Alexander explained, although it’s not clear where the money is coming from.

“We will buy apartments for ourselves and for our relatives. We do not have our own housing.”

So far, they have broken both the Ukrainian and world record for the most time spent chained together as a couple, and now they even have plans to go on a reality show together, but it hasn’t been easy.

“We are a bit fed up with each other. It is complicated for me. I was nervous, am nervous and, probably, will continue to be nervous,” Viktoria said.

“Yes, I had flashes where I wanted to remove the chain and jerked it. But then time passed, I calmed down.”

Meanwhile, Alexander added: “We are getting a little tired of all this. We get weary of each other. 24/7 together – one of us wants to be here, the other there.”