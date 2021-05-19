Okyeame Kwame’s wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, says she receives many messages from fans who ask if she fakes happiness with her children and husband on Instagram.

According to her, it forms part of the many reasons why she has decided to write a book dubbed Love Locked Down to share details of how she has been married to rapper Okyeame Kwame for over a decade.



I understood that you would not want to put your dirty laundry out there but what was shocking for me was that people think we could fake happiness. After some series of DMs we thought it was a real thing happening.

So we decided that instead of replying them individually we would rather put it in a book. It’s not perfection but its about who we are and how we live our lives; how we solve our problems and if its inspirational for you you can draw something out of it [SIC], she said.

She, however, disclosed it took over a year to compile the book, adding that, they took it serious during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

Mrs Nsiah-Apau preached against succumbing to societal ideas to be with a partner you think is not your potential.

Watch the video below: