The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for the June International window.

This was contained in a letter signed by CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, Anthony Baffoe.

“The reasons for the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19.

“The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of 18-26 October and the 2nd round will take place in the FIFA window of February 14-23, 2022,” the letter read.

Ghana was scheduled to play against sworn rivals Nigeria in June 2021 for a ticket to the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations.