In the land of Finland, resides Elder Samuel Anini, a Ghanaian who has woven his life into the fabric of Finnish society.

With nearly three decades embracing the Finnish way of life, Elder Anini reflects on his journey from a student to a successful entrepreneur.

“I came to Finland in 1994 as a student, and now, in my 50s, I’ve witnessed the beauty of this peaceful land. It took me about four to five years to grasp the Finnish language, a crucial step in integrating into the community.” he told Philip Osei Bonsu in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Elder Anini, a man of diverse talents, embarked on a culinary adventure by opening a restaurant that served Indian, English, and Ghanaian dishes. His perseverance paid off, with locals developing a fondness for his food.

“The media played a significant role in projecting my work and opening doors. Finland embraced my restaurant, and I found my niche,” he explained.

But, like any journey, there were twists and turns.

Transitioning from the restaurant business to a cleaning company, Elder Anini found a new path in maintaining the cleanliness of shops and supermarkets.

He therefore advised fellow Ghanaians contemplating moving to Finland to be disciplined.

“If you want your business to flourish in a foreign land, discipline is key. Drawing a clear line between work and personal life is crucial. It’s a lesson I’ve learned along the way.” he added.

As a father, Elder Anini beams with pride at his son, Samuel Anini Jr., a talented footballer who is part of the Finnish national team under 17.

Reflecting on his journey, Elder Anini believes that Ghanaians can draw inspiration from the Finnish values of discipline, a strong work ethic, and a forward-looking mindset.