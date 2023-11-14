President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a compelling case for Africa to receive substantial reparations for the devastating effects of the transatlantic slave trade.

Addressing the deep-rooted wounds inflicted upon the African continent and its diaspora, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the urgent need for compensation to rectify the historical injustices endured by those impacted by slavery.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the glaring disparity where slave owners and certain Western nations have received reparations while the slaves themselves and their descendants have been left bereft of any form of restitution.

He stressed that, although no monetary compensation could ever fully alleviate the anguish caused by centuries of slavery, the descendants of victims have played a significant role in bolstering the economies of the countries they were forcefully taken to.

President Akufo-Addo demanded formal apologies from European countries complicit in the slave trade, urging them to return invaluable African cultural artifacts that hold profound significance in reconnecting the African people with their heritage.

Reflecting on the harrowing origins of the slave trade and the deplorable conditions suffered by those captured, the President highlighted the immense toll the transatlantic slave trade had taken on countless lives.

This impassioned plea for reparations was echoed by other speakers at the gathering, who underscored the grave humanitarian and economic repercussions experienced by their respective countries due to the atrocities of slavery.

They emphasized the imperative need for Africa to receive compensation for the suffering endured by their ancestors, calling for an end to the injustices perpetuated globally.

The African Union has recognized the pressing urgency of addressing this historical injustice, making reparations for the transatlantic slave trade a paramount agenda.

The continental body is actively pursuing avenues to demand substantial compensation, seeking redress for the enduring legacy of slavery and striving to rectify the profound injustices suffered by generations of Africans and their descendants.