Ghanaian bride Akosua captured the hearts of numerous social media users with her captivating kente dresses during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Radiating elegance, the curvy bride showcased her slender waist in stunning pink and blue corseted kente ensembles, making her wedding ceremony a lavish affair.

Throughout the event, Akosua’s beauty shone through as she displayed her flawless face during the makeup and hairstyling session. Her infectious smile complemented her appearance, especially when she adorned a white corseted puff-sleeved bridal robe for a mesmerizing video shoot.

In another striking moment, the Kumasi bride looked absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder kente dress, coupled with a voluminous and colourful hairstyle cascading gracefully around her shoulders.

As the celebration continued, Akosua caused a stir with her appearance in a pink cleavage-baring beaded gown, exuding confidence and charm with every step she took.

Throughout the festivities, the radiant Ghanaian bride mesmerised onlookers with her long, flawless hairstyle and elegant makeup, exuding timeless beauty and grace.

Akosua’s traditional wedding was a true showcase of Ghanaian culture and style, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed her special day.

Check out some photos below:

ALSO READ: