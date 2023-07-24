“I’m a new daddy, do not disturb,” is the profound statement Afrobeat singer, Bella Shmurda made in announcing his new status as a father.

The artiste announced he has welcomed a baby boy, right about the same time he lost his son at birth last year.

Just before the release of his album a year ago, the Cash App crooner revealed he experienced emotional and mental turmoil upon learning that he had lost the child he was expecting at birth.

Additionally, he faced threats to his life while in the UK, where he was scheduled for promotional activities.

However, despite the dark moments, his strength and happiness has been renewed as he now prepares to release his new project this year, coupled with the joyful news of his newborn son.

Bella Shmurda expressed his happiness and gratitude for this new chapter in his life, acknowledging that while what was lost cannot be replaced, he has been blessed with a new purpose as a father.

He asked for privacy during this special time, as he enjoys the precious moments with his baby boy.

He shared a glimpse of his newborn son lying peacefully in his bed at the hopsital.

As expected, congratulatory messages have flooded his comment section by fans and other celebrities who are excited by the news.