In a heartwarming celebration of true love, Jennea and Prince’s wedding captivated the world with their infectious energy and positive vibes.

The couple looked effortlessly stunning together, radiating happiness in their wedding photos and videos.

Jennea, the beautiful Ghanaian bride, graced the occasion in custom-made dresses by Reve GH, a talented Ghanaian doctor and fashion designer.

Her dream wedding became a reality, thanks to the love and effort poured into every detail.

The romantic proposal was a moment to remember as Prince went down on one knee, sealing their long-time partnership with an intimate gesture that circulated widely on social media.

For her big day, Jennea displayed an array of exquisite and expensive shoes, adding a touch of elegance to her already stunning presence. Her choice of a one-hand dress and short hairstyle accentuated her beauty and radiance in a lovely video.

The traditional wedding was a display of cultural splendor, with Jennea going viral for her breathtaking kente gown and pixie cut hairstyle. Adorned with beautiful earrings, flawless makeup, and long eyelashes, she was a picture of grace and charm on her special day.

For the white wedding, the couple looked heavenly as they exchanged vows, with Jennea in a white long-sleeve dress that showcased her radiant skin, and Prince donning a dapper silky three-piece outfit for their rooftop party.

Jennea’s fashion statement at the wedding reception was truly bold and regal. Her beaded lace dress featured a detachable cape that cascaded gracefully to the ground, tied together with a sophisticated front closure.

The festivities continued with the bride confidently flaunting her curves in a red corseted gown, and her charming curly side-parted hairstyle and mild makeup complemented the look perfectly.

As the night went on, Jennea’s high fashion sense shined through once more as she changed into a stunning black fringe dress for the reception, captivating everyone with her gorgeous smile.

Throughout the night, Prince stood by her side, looking equally dapper in an all-black ensemble on the dance floor, and together, they showed the world that true love, joy, and style could unite to create a wedding that would forever be cherished in their hearts and in the hearts of those who witnessed their love story.

Check out the videos below: