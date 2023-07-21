

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has apprehended the personal aide to Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Naabu told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM that his personal aide, S.K, and his receptionist, Akua, left for work as usual in the morning.

However, upon arriving at his office and not finding them there, he grew concerned and tried to reach them.

Later, he received information that both SK and Akua were taken to the BNI office.

“I learnt they came with a white car and police people men well-armed pushed them in and took them away,” he said.

The NPP stalwart said “I don’t know their whereabouts but I am getting information that they are in BNI (now NIB), Kawukudi Junction.”

Bugri Naabu expressed his intention to visit the NIB office along with his lawyers to ascertain the reason behind the arrest.

“So I am appealing to you the journalists, and I am getting some lawyers also to join them to find out what is happening,” he added.

The arrest, he believes, is linked to a leaked audio in which voices are heard conspiring against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The situation remains under investigation, and further details are yet to emerge.

