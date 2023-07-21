A captivating Ghanaian woman, residing in the United Kingdom, has taken the internet by storm with her mesmerizing kente gown.

The viral sensation has sparked a flurry of comments on social media platforms.

This stunning bride donned a resplendent blue kente gown, meticulously designed with a corset that gracefully extended from her bust to her waistline.

Throughout her makeup session, the bride found it challenging to sit upright due to the tightness of the gown.

However, her infectious smile never waned, especially when the makeup artist began dancing to the rhythmic beats of King Promise’s hit song, Terminator.

The entire scene was nothing short of magical, as the vibrant colorus of the kente gown blended with the bride’s radiant beauty, capturing the hearts of those who witnessed the viral moment online.

ALSO READ: