Ghana football legend Rev. Osei Kofi believes the Black Stars failed to win the 2015 AFCON due to a broken promise by former President John Mahama to past football legends.

Speaking to Joy News, Osei Kofi pointed to Ghana’s loss in the 2015 AFCON final as a result of neglecting past football heroes.

According to the Asante Kotoko icon, then-President John Mahama had promised rewards to the past AFCON-winning teams but did not fulfil this promise, offering them a token instead.

“A promise and a token, are they the same? If John Mahama had fulfilled his promises, Ghana would’ve won,” he remarked.

“The five penalties, Ghana scored the first, Ivory Coast missed. Ghana scored their second, and Ivory Coast missed. We needed one more goal to win the cup. You see what the token did for Ghana? The token took us to the final but we couldn’t win the cup” he added.

The Black Stars reached the AFCON final nine years ago, narrowly losing to the Ivory Coast on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Despite taking a two-goal lead during the penalty shootout, Ghana squandered the advantage as the Elephants rallied back to win 9-8 on penalties.

Osei Kofi, a renowned player from the 1960s, is considered one of Ghana’s greatest footballers.

The 82-year-old was instrumental in the Black Stars’ back-to-back AFCON titles in 1963 and 1965.