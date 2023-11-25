Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia, born Francisca Gawugah, has a perfect reply for Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s claim that Nigerian Jollof is better than Ghana Jollof.

Hilda Baci reignited the debate when she said Ghana Jollof is nowhere close to Nigerian Jollof when it comes to flavour.

Shocked at the position of the Nigerian chef, Sista Afia took to Twitter on Friday, November 24, and questioned the seriousness of the former Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking.

“Girl, I love and admire your work from afar, but Ghana Jollof has no flavor. Are you serious? C’mon now, who cooked it for you?” Sista Afia posted on X.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure on social media regarding Hilda Baci’s critique of Ghana Jollof.