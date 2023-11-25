The longstanding chieftaincy dispute in Damongo has finally come to a peaceful resolution, bringing an end to eight years of contention.

Yagbonwura Biikunito Jewu Soale 1, the revered overlord of the Gonja kingdom, joined forces with Churowura and Sonyowura, representatives from the Kutunkure gate, and other kingmakers of Damongo to officially affirm Damongowura Kelly Seidu Braimah as the rightful successor to the late Damongowura Tuntumba Jakpa.

This momentous decision was announced in a concise yet impactful plenary event held at the Yagbonwura’s residence.

The chieftaincy dispute, which started in 2016, had left Damongo in a state of uncertainty, as two elders of the Dangepe gate had been vying for the esteemed position.

With the passing of Yagbonwura Tuntumba and the subsequent enthronement of Yagbonwura Soale Jewu Bikunuto, Damongowura Kelly Seidu Braimah opted to withdraw the matter from the court and brought it before Yagbon skins for resolution.

The Yagbonwura and the kingmakers of Damongo and Gonjaland urged all concerned parties to embrace and acknowledge this landmark decision.

They emphasized that, it signals a new era for Damongo and Gonjaland as a whole, considering Damongo’s pivotal role as the paramountcy seat of the Gonja kingdom.

The Yagbonwura and the distinguished chiefs who played a pivotal role in reaching this decision expressed their belief that, this verdict is the true and rightful resolution to the longstanding deadlock surrounding the Damongo chieftaincy.

They extended their wishes of Godspeed to both sides involved in the crisis and stressed the need for unity as Damongo and Gonjaland move forward as one cohesive entity.