The President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, has expressed concern over the recent conflicts in the region.

Since its creation, the region has been marked by tribal and chieftaincy disputes, with the latest involving Adele and Akyode over a traditional festival scheduled to be held at Nkwanta M/A JHS A school park.

This conflict resulted in significant damage to properties and the loss of lives.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III stated that, the recent conflicts in the new region are hindering its development.

He expressed worry, emphasizing that the primary goal of creating the region was to promote development, not to engage in tribal and chieftaincy disputes.

Nana Mprah Besemuna urged all parties involved to seek redress in court instead of resorting to violence.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Bright Lenwah, has called on the factions to surrender their arms for the sake of peace.

The MCE appealed to residents to use proper channels to address their grievances.