A 36-year-old woman, Elizabeth Wongah is battling for her life after unidentified man attacked her with a metal.

This incident occurred at Gomoa Mamfam, near Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to reports, Elizabeth was on an errand when the man from nowhere attacked her without any provocation.

Distraught mother of the victim, Gifty Abena Gyagri confirmed this in an interview on Adom News.

She said she received a distress call about the attack and rushed to the scene.

Madam Gyagri said her daughter told her the man hit her with a metal from behind, inflicted wounds on her and sped off.

“My daughter said she was going and realised someone was following her. The person was holding some object and hit her from behind. When she turned, the he used that same object to cut her hands after she fell” she bemoaned.

Madam Gyagri said her daughter was bleeding profusely so they then rushed her to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the suspect whom many believe is mentally unstable is currently on the run.