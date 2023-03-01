The president of the Institution of Engineering Technology (IET), Engineer Henry Kwadwo Boateng, has disclosed that building constructions being done without expert supervision can cause the country should an unfortunate disaster happen.

He stated that many people do not use the right channel when putting up buildings, especially by going to professional building contractors to help supervise their work but rather go in for anyone which in the end can cause a disaster.

Referencing the Turkey earthquake which resulted in over 40,000 deaths, Engr. Boateng said if that had happened in Ghana, it would have been more disastrous.

In an interview with Adom News, he said the lesson that must be learnt from it is that “we should go and seek professional advice when planning on putting up a structure.”

He said, “if individuals and companies want to put up a building, they should see to it that they go in for the licensed and professional ones instead of just listening to people who say that is how it is done because for earthquake–prone areas there are measures put in place with designs.”

He added there are structural engineers, geological engineers and others who come together to do thorough work on the land and how people should construct to the extent that should something happen it would not be as disastrous.