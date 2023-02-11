Turkey-based Ghanaian footballer, Priscilla Okyere, has shared that she cannot sleep despite surviving the earthquake that has hit the country.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Okyere revealed that the disaster has left her fearing for her life and hasn’t been able to sleep for the last four days.

“I have not been sleeping for four days – I’m so scared to go to sleep. Even today, we had a safe place to sleep. I haven’t closed my eyes from 5am till now,” the midfielder told BBC Africa Sport.

“When someone bangs the door, I wake up because I’m scared. I don’t want to close my eyes and realise this thing is happening again.”

Okyere plays for Hatayspor’s women’s team and was lucky to have survived the earthquake, having since been relocated to Turkey’s capital, Ankara.

“I was terrified. I cried for days. I can’t imagine how lucky we were to get out of that situation because most people couldn’t get out. But we were able to,” she added.

Okyere previously played for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu who plays for Hatayspor has been trapped in the rubble and is yet to be rescued.