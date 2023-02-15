The representative of Christian Atsu, Nana Sechere, has called for urgent resources to be deployed to aid in the rescue efforts of the Ghana winger.

Atsu has been missing for days after he was trapped under rubble since the earthquake that struck Turkey last Monday together with Hatayspor sporting director, Taner Savut.

However, some belongings of the former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger have been recovered but there are no signs of the 31-year-old.

Sechere provided an update on Twitter that the search is ongoing but requires more resources to increase the chances of locating Atsu.

“It has been nine days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected,” he wrote.

“During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

“Yesterday, we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to five lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian.

“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers. It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian.

“Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.”

Atsu moved to Turkey last September and scored his first goal for Hatayspor just hours before the devastating earthquake. To date, the disaster has claimed the lives of over 35,000 individuals.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani and several Ghanaians have called on authorities to intensify the search of the winger.