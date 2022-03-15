When the Upper East Region town of Paga is mentioned, only one tourist site comes to mind – the crocodiles’ pond.

But it will interest you to know that Paga is also home to the Pikworo Slave Camp which is a very important historical landmark for the country, although little is known of it.

Dating back to as early as 1704, this slave camp is known to be a place where slaves from Northern Ghana and Southern Burkina Faso were often kept for several days before they were carted to the Salaga slave market in the Savannah region, for sale and onward transit out of Africa.

For our Ghana Month Series, Joy News puts a spotlight on the Pikworo Slave camp located in the Nania suburb of Paga in the Kasena–Nankana west district.

Watch the video below:

