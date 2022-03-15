Residents staying along the Worawora-Akpesokubi stretch in the Oti Region woke up to the sight of a dead body along the highway.

The deceased, a woman believed to be in her fifties, was found in the bush, lying in a supine position with visible wounds to her face.

She was discovered naked from the top, while wearing a blue underwear with black skirt and a pair of socks.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to Adom News’ Obrempongba K.Owusu, suspect she may have been killed and dumped in their community since she is not a familiar face.

Other residents fear for their lives as they believe the perpetrators are still at large.

However, the Apesokubi Police station officer, Inspector Emmanuel Otto, who refused to comment on the matter, said the police have visited and accessed the scene.

The body has been deposited at the Worawora Government Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police say investigations will commence shortly after.