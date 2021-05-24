Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) is set to venture into the production of fertilisers and other agrochemicals as it expands its operations.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ben Asante, when he received a delegation of the Ministers of Public Enterprise, Joseph Cudjoe, Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng at Atuabo.

The three were on a familiarisation tour of facilities of the Ghana Gas Company at Atuabo and to obtain first-hand information on the operations of the State-owned entity.

“We have been operating for 10 years, the first four years was basically for construction and the last six has been in operation taking gas from three points, the Jubilee, Sankofa and the TEIN fields for treatment and transportation,” Dr Asante said.

According to Dr Asante, the Ghana National Gas company currently produces between 320 and 350 million scaffolds of gas which is more than enough fuel for electricity generation and for other uses.

He said: “We are looking at producing fertilisers, extending gas to Nyinahin for bauxite extraction and explore gas as heating fuel by companies in Tema.”

The Ghana Gas CEO called for a Gas Act to guide the gas industry and provide clarity on an appropriate institutional regulatory framework. He also touched on the need to build local capacity in order to sustain the industry.

Concluding his welcome address, he disclosed that gas would become the most environmentally friendly fuel soon and therefore the Ministry of Railways Development should be encouraged to use gas which will drastically cut down its expenditure compared to imported diesel.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Baffour-Awuah, who was very impressed by what GNGC has achieved over the short period, congratulated them. He also made enquiries about rewards, emoluments, career progression and retirement packages for staff.

On his part, the Minister for Public Enterprises, also congratulated management and staff of Ghana Gas and assured the CEO that he will push for the necessary legal framework to ensure that the company builds on its successes.

The team was taken on a guided tour of the Atuabo gas facilities by the CEO and selected staff from the management team.