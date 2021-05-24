couple cheat
A Twitter user, whose bio says he is a ‘divorce event planner’, has said most married men do not cheat out of their own accord.

He said it’s mostly karma catching up with the men’s wives who slept with married men when they were single.

He tweeted: “Most married men don’t cheat on their own accord; it’s just karma catching up with those wives who slept with married men when they were single. There are exceptions though.”

His tweet has led to a debate on Twitter.