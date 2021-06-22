Organisers of the Ghana Football Awards have scheduled a forum to take place on Friday, June 25, a football forum to equip stakeholders with requisite knowledge ahead of the main event.

The topic for the event which will be held at the Calbank Towers, 23 Independence Avenue at 9:00am, is The Financial Regulation of Professional Football in Ghana, the role of Corporate Ghana.

The Ghana Football Forum is an offspring of the Ghana Football Awards that is aimed at connecting football stakeholders with professionals from the corporate world.

It is a platform to encourage dialogue and collaboration between the football industry and corporate bodies on the development of the game in Ghana.

Members on the board include football gurus Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Mawuko Afadzinu, Magnus Rex Danquah and Cleopatra Nketia.

Special guests, the likes of Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku and Minster of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif will grace the occasion.

The forum comes at the back of announcement of nominees to receive prestigious awards for the Footballer of the Year category, where Andrew Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Gladson Awako will battle to take over from two-time champion Thomas Partey.

Other categories including the Homebased Footballer of the Year, Goal of the Year, Most Vibrant Club on Social Media and Club Chief Executive Officer of the Year are all likely to generate more excitement.

The Ghana Football Awards is an award show that sees a marriage of soccer, entertainment and sometimes politics as all those who matter in those fields gather under one roof to celebrate the works of Ghanaian footballers in the year under review.

It has also become a night where Ghanaian footballers scattered all over the world converge to unwind and escape from the pressures of the just-ended season.

It has been a great journey of recognising the sacrifices of footballers who break their sweat not only for their respective football clubs but also for their beloved motherland, Ghana.