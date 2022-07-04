The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, was adjudged the Men’s Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday, July 2.
The Strasbourg centre-back beat competition from Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Jojo Wollacott and Mohammed Salisu to scoop the prize.
Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, dominated the awards with the head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, and CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, leading the charge.
The Porcupine Warriors also won the Team of the Year award.
In the Odartey Lamptey Future Star category, AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan emerged the winner ahead of Bechem United’s Clinton Duodu.
Below is the list of winners:
Footballer of the Year
Alexander Djiku
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Grace Asantewaa
Men’s Coach of the Year
Dr Prosper Ogum Narteh
Women’s Coach of the Year
Nana Joe Adarkwa
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Felix Afena Gyan
Goalkeeper of the Year
Iddrisu Abdulai
Foreign-based Player of the Year
Alexander Djiku
Home-based Footballer of the Year
Yaw Annor
Ghana Premier League Goal King
Yaw Annor
Goal of the Year
Mizak Asante
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko)
Male Team of the Year
Asante Kotoko
Femaile Team of the Year
Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Best African International
Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media
Asante Kotoko
Special Fan (s) of the Year
Porcupine Tertiary
Thumbs Up Award
Tom Vernon (Right to Dream)
Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samartex FC)
Living Legend Award
Abedi Ayew Pele