The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, was adjudged the Men’s Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday, July 2.

The Strasbourg centre-back beat competition from Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Jojo Wollacott and Mohammed Salisu to scoop the prize.

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, dominated the awards with the head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, and CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, leading the charge.

The Porcupine Warriors also won the Team of the Year award.

In the Odartey Lamptey Future Star category, AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan emerged the winner ahead of Bechem United’s Clinton Duodu.

Below is the list of winners:

Footballer of the Year

Alexander Djiku

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Grace Asantewaa

Men’s Coach of the Year

Dr Prosper Ogum Narteh

Women’s Coach of the Year

Nana Joe Adarkwa

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Felix Afena Gyan

Goalkeeper of the Year

Iddrisu Abdulai

Foreign-based Player of the Year

Alexander Djiku

Home-based Footballer of the Year

Yaw Annor

Ghana Premier League Goal King

Yaw Annor

Goal of the Year

Mizak Asante

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko)

Male Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko

Femaile Team of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Best African International

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media

Asante Kotoko

Special Fan (s) of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary

Thumbs Up Award

Tom Vernon (Right to Dream)

Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samartex FC)

Living Legend Award

Abedi Ayew Pele