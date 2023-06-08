Three Black Stars players – Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil and Abdul Salis Samed – will headline the 2023 edition of the Ghana Football Awards which comes off on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Accra Internationational Conference Centre.

The event, which will be live on Joy Prime TV, will see the trio battle for the prestigious Ghana Footballer of the Year Award which is the flagship category of the awards scheme.

One of the three will take over from Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku, who emerged as the winner in the 2022 edition of the awards.

This was made known during the Nominees’ Announcement on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 on Joy Prime.

While the Football of the Year is the icing on the cake, other exciting categories include the Home-based Footballer of the Year which honours Ghanaians and foreigners who play in the domestic league.

Here are the full nominees for this year’s awards: