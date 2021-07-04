Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was adjudged as the men’s Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday.

The former Swansea forward saw off competition from Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Gladson Awako of Great Olympics.

The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Hearts of Oak dominated the awards with Ibrahim Salifu and Samuel Boadu crowned Home-based Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively. The Phobians were also voted as the Team of the Year.

Fatawu Issahaku emerged as winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award, finishing ahead of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Below is the list of winners:

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Andre Ayew

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ophelia Amponsah

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Samuel Boadu

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Mercy Tagoe

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Danlad Ibrahim

HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ibrahim Salifu

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hearts of Oak

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hassacas Ladies

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Great Olympics

Other honorary awards that were awarded on the awards night included:

PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD

Asamoah Gyan

THUMBS UP AWARD

Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)

LIVING LEGEND AWARD

Ibrahim Sunday