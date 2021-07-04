Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was adjudged as the men’s Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday.
The former Swansea forward saw off competition from Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Gladson Awako of Great Olympics.
The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Hearts of Oak dominated the awards with Ibrahim Salifu and Samuel Boadu crowned Home-based Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively. The Phobians were also voted as the Team of the Year.
Fatawu Issahaku emerged as winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award, finishing ahead of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Below is the list of winners:
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Andre Ayew
WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ophelia Amponsah
MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Samuel Boadu
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Mercy Tagoe
ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Danlad Ibrahim
HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ibrahim Salifu
GOAL OF THE YEAR
Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)
BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hearts of Oak
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hassacas Ladies
BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Great Olympics
Other honorary awards that were awarded on the awards night included:
PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD
Asamoah Gyan
THUMBS UP AWARD
Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)
LIVING LEGEND AWARD
Ibrahim Sunday