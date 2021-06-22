Former Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has been asked to eat a humble pie and beg the Chief Justice for clemency.

According to former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the media ‘war’ between Dr Ayine and Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is needless.

His comment follows a petition filed by the Chief Justice to the General Legal Council of Ghana against Dr Ayine for questioning the independence of the Judiciary at a forum organised by the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine

Dr Ayine, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East constituency, is expected to appear before the General Legal Council to defend his conduct.

His political party, NDC has mounted a spirited defense for him demanding an immediate withdrawal of the Chief Justice’s petition to investigate the Bolgatanga East MP.

But Mr Jacobs on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, disagreed with the position taken by the NDC and Dr Ayine.

He claimed the decision by the NDC to interfere in the Ayine-Anin Yeboah tussle is just to incite its members against the judiciary.

Mr Jacobs could not fathom why the leadership of the NDC will politicise such a purely legal issue.

“Stop throwing stones and dirt at the judiciary. We have to respect the judiciary as the Third Estate of the Realm,” the former NDC Central Regional Chairman stressed.

Mr Jacobs urged Dr Ayine to quit the “bravado” and defend himself at the General Legal Council.

Play attached audio for more: