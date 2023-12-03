Sometimes, individuals in positions of power may develop a perspective that prioritizes their own interests over those who will be impacted by their decisions. This can lead to a lack of willingness to reconsider or adjust predetermined dates or decisions, even when urged by representatives of the people. It is important to encourage decision-makers to consider the perspectives and concerns of those who will be affected, as this empathy and understanding can lead to more equitable and responsive decision-making processes.

It is important to recognize that authorities may possess a broader perspective and access to resources that contribute to their decision-making process. However, it is equally crucial to value the insights and expertise of teachers who work directly with students and the parents who have a keen interest in their children’s education. By actively considering the views of teachers and parents in decision-making, authorities can gain valuable insights and create a more inclusive and collaborative educational environment.

If a date has been collectively acknowledged as unfavorable and there is a widespread desire for a change, it is essential to show flexibility and consider alternative options. By prioritizing open communication and actively working towards accommodating requests when feasible, authorities can contribute to a more responsive and supportive educational system.

The argument that registration and orientation activities will not disadvantage those who have not been placed raises a valid question: If these activities are indeed considered minor or insignificant, why not wait until everyone is placed before commencing them?

For me, by prioritizing the well-being and interests of the individuals we serve, whether elected or appointed, we demonstrate a commitment to placing the needs of the people at the forefront of our decision-making process. It is important to move away from an attitude of superiority based on authority and instead foster a culture of collaboration and empathy. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and responsive system that truly serves the best interests of all involved.

@PeterAnti, IFEST_Ghana.