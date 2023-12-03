Two goals in a minute saw Liverpool turn defeat into a Premier League victory as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike gave them the spoils over Fulham at Anfield.

Fulham took a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes remaining when Bobby Decordova-Reid headed home Tom Cairney’s perfect cross at the back post.

Japanese substitute Endo fired home from the edge of the area three minutes from time to level the scores, and then Alexander-Arnold took a half-clearance on his chest before half-volleying home from the edge of the penalty area.

In the first half, Fulham were twice behind through two incredible strikes. Alexander-Arnold’s wonderful free kick, which bounced back off the crossbar hitting Bernd Leno and falling into the net, while Alexis Mac Allister, struck the purest of half-volleys with the outside of his boot from 25 yards.

Former Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson poked home Antonee Robinson’s cross and Kenny Tete from close range in first-half injury time brought parity at the break.

Darwin Nunez was guilty of missing Liverpool’s best chances in the second hitting the bar once and then shooting wide after Mohamed Salah had played him in, before Fulham took the lead which seemed to have set them up for a shock win.

The win sees Liverpool stay just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.