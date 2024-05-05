Ghana Besiaba delivered a stunning performance with her rendition of “Kpalogo Ye De” by Amandzeba of NAKOREX group.

Dressed in a traditional outfit that perfectly matched the vibe of the popular Ghanaian song, she captured the essence of the music with her soulful vocals and stage presence.

The judges were impressed by Ghana Besiaba’s performance, lauding her to the core for her talent and authenticity. Her flawless delivery and heartfelt rendition of the song earned her praise from all corners of the stage.

With her performance, Ghana Besiaba added her unique touch to the Nsoromma Season 6 finale, showcasing her passion for Ghanaian music and culture.

Her memorable performance left a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience, further elevating the excitement of the event.

