Talented Nsoromma kid 1 Don brought the heat to the stage with his performance of Samuel Owusu’s “Abusua Kyirika” song.

The crowd erupted with excitement as he delivered his rendition, earning him thunderous applause and praise from the audience.

Judge Akosua Agyapong commended 1 Don for his ability to capture the essence of the original song and praised him for his impressive imitation of the song’s owner.

She even promised him a gift for his talent and dedication to his performance.

1 Don’s energetic and captivating performance showcased his vocal talent and stage presence, solidifying his position as a strong contender in the Nsoromma Season 6 finale.

With his electrifying performance, he left a lasting impression on the audience and set the bar high for the remaining contestants.

Watch the performance below:



