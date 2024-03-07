Ghana is set to commence salt production on a large scale, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

In his 67th Independence Day celebration address at Koforidua, he attributed the feat to the Ada Songhor Salt project, led by Electrochem Salt Mine Limited.

This development Akufo-Addo expressed confidence will significantly boost the Ghanaian economy.

“The other major project that is coming on stream, which is bound to make a dramatic change to the economy, is the Ada Songhor Salt project, being spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, led by the dynamic Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel McKorley, aka McDan.

“After many years of disputes, which prevented the exploitation of salt at the site, work has finally started and salt will be mined on a large commercial scale,” he announced.

The President added that Electrochem Salt Mine is poised to become Africa’s largest salt production facility.

The company he stated has projected production capacity of two million metric tonnes by 2027.

“With its initial ability to produce some six hundred and fifty thousand metric tons (650,000 MT) of salt per annum, and expanding its productive capacity to one million metric tonnes this year, and to two million metric tonnes by 2027, at ninety-nine-point-nine-nine-percent (99.99%) purity, the Electrochem Salt Mine will be the biggest salt producing facility in Africa. These are figures that should spell a significant change in the economy, and cheer us up,” he added.

