A Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in charge of Mining, George Mireku Duker is confident salt mining company in charge of Sangor Lagoon, ElectroChem Ghana Limited will develop Ada.

Already, he said ElectroChem has shown a lot of commitment and has done a lot of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in the area.

Mr Duker who is also MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem made these remarks on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem while discussing government’s agenda to improve salt production in Ghana to boost the local economy.

It has been just a little over a year since the Songor Lagoon was leased to ElectroChem for development but it has been met with stiff opposition from some local people.

However, Mr. Duker said the chiefs and some opinion leaders in Ada have pledged their support for the project in the interest of the town.

“The Songhor conflict has come to our attention and we have engaged the chiefs who have come to the understanding that it is the best though others share contrary views.

“Electrochem has created jobs and supported residents in diverse ways so I believe the residents are in full support and in due course, all outstanding issues will be resolved,” he said.

Mr. Duker pledged government’s support for the project and urged the residents to do same.