The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has banned Aduana Stars from playing their home games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

This follows an attacked on Tamale City players by some fans of the home team after their 1-0 defeat to the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

Pictures of the team’s vandalized bus surfaced on social media shortly after the game, with bandages wrapped around the head of a player.

There was also a video of the team bus moving while stones were being pelted at them by unknown persons when they were moving out of Dormaa.

However, a statement by the Ghana’s football governing body indicates that, the Nana Agyemang Badu Park has been banned.

Below is the full statement:

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has ordered a temporary ban on Aduana FC from using the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park as its home venue with immediate effect.

This decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incidents that occurred after the matchday 25 between Aduana FC and Tamale City FC (outside the park) played on April 2, 2023.

The decision is in accordance with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2) which states inter alia “the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, Match Officials or Spectators cannot be guaranteed.”’

The Competitions Department is therefore advised to determine the venue for the Club’s subsequent home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) Premier League Regulations.

This order is however is without prejudice to the determination of the case pending before the Disciplinary Committee who have been charged to hear the case in accordance with the relevant Regulations.