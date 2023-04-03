Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency(YEA) Kofi Baah Agyepong has told students of his Alma Mater, Kumasi Senior High School (SHS) and students nationwide to be motivated by themselves and be inspired by the lives of successful old students.

Addressing a large gathering of students and some KUHIS alumni on the school’s careers and guidance day on Thursday, Mr Agyepong recounted his days back in the day on campus.

According to Mr Agyepong, he resolved to make his course the choicest and became passionate about reading, communication and journalism from his early days on the ‘Toronto desert’ as the school is affectionately called.

He was mindful of his pursuit of an exemplary future and pursued that with all passion even in the midst of youthful exuberance that characterised student life in his day on the campus of Kumasi High school.

The CEO took time to urge the students to mindful of the stress their parents and government have gone through to put them to this stage of their academic lather and reward their parents by making the requisite grades through hard work and a studious lifestyle.

A section of KUHIS students

“It is obvious that you may never meet some of the people you are sitting by here, for the rest of your life, and so inasmuch as bonding and networking is as equally important, do not be guided by negative attitudes of friends, but focus on excelling and becoming successful in life.

“It is the only way, the school will recognise and invite you back,” Mr Kofi Agyepong told the students.

The Assistant Registrar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Festus Nyame, who is also an old student had early on taken the students through courses offered by the universities.

He also spoke on new trends in education and some of the relevant skills a student should pursue in addition to the readings at whichever tertiary institutions they fund themselves.

The Headmaster of the school, Bernard Hall-Baidoo also reiterated that aside the classroom engagement, the most important assets in the world of work and career paths are positive attitudes, dedication, selflessness and hard work.

Mr Hall-Baidoo eulogised Mr Agyepong for their outstanding work to the development of Ghana and their will to give back to their roots whenever they are called upon.

He was appreciative of Mrs Lydia Martins, Career and Guidance coordinator of the school for putting together such a remarkable programme with the school’s Students Representative Council (SRC).

Other guests included, Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie Director of Corporate Affairs for YEA, Lawyer Ernest Opoku Nti also of YEA, Akwasi Apraku Agyepong an old student, and a host of other old students and dignitaries.