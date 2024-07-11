Democracy & Development Fellow at CDD-Ghana, Prof. Kwaku Asare is demanding the removal of Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo from office.

This comes after Madam Torkornoo, in a letter, submitted five names to President Akufo-Addo for nomination to the Supreme Court.

Among other things, the Chief Justice cited the heavy workload and numerous pending cases as reasons for the demand.

But her action has received significant criticism despite support from the Majority in Parliament and other government officials.

Explaining his call for her removal to Raymond Acquah on Upfront, Prof Asare stated that the Chief Justice’s conduct is not backed by the constitution.

According to him, this will also have dire implications on justice delivery in the country.

“The appointment, the letter, the suggestion should not even have happened. One other problem is you write that to the President and the President says let me do it if the Chief Justice wants it, so that when I want something she can also do it for me and there are so many things wrong with this.

“It really breaks my heart that Justice Torkornoo has found herself in this dilemma and it is with pain that I am saying she should be removed. But the constitution is the document that governs us and if you violate it, I am going to aggressively suggest that you should be removed,” he stressed.

His comment comes after Justice Gertrude Torkornoo asked President Akufo-Addo to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court.

Among them is Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, the current judge presiding over the Ato Forson ambulance procurement trial.

The four other judges are Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuour and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

