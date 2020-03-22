Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West Constituency, George Andah, has called on his supporters and delegates to avoid the politics of insults, lies, and unnecessary provocations which he describes as inimical to the party as a whole.

In his routine visit to the constituents, he admonished delegates in the various communities to guard against misguided statements with the potential to generate rancor.

Additionally, he reiterated the need for clean and unblemished political campaign saying that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, scheduled for April next month, is only a precursor to the bigger contest in the 2020 elections which should be the major focus.

He said any behaviour that has a potential of creating schism should be avoided and similar energy must be injected to deliver a big win for the NPP in the December elections.

The MP also took the opportunity to educate constituents on the COVID-19 pandemic and cautioned them to adhere to the measures outlined by the government to stay alive.