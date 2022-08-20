The 57-year-old man, Gideon Tetteh, who allegedly killed his wife at Mankomeda in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, has been remanded into police custody by the Awutu Ofaakor District court presided over by Eric Oheneba Boasiako.

The suspect, Gideon Tetteh, is alleged to have killed his wife after the wife had on several occasions refused him sex but will only have sex with him with the usage of a condom.

A family source says, the suspect occasionally threatened to kill his wife over a land document.

Issues of the husband wanting to sell a piece of land bought by Sabina Bonney also triggered the altercation leading to the husband killing her in the process.

Police noted that a wooden pestle was discovered in the Kitchen with blood stains as well as a Lacoste shirt and a pair of shorts which also had stains on them.

These items were retrieved by the police when they visited the scene of the crime.

The suspect has, however, been remanded to reappear again on September 1, 2022.

