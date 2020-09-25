Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, is promising to make the constituency the new World Bank for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, she will make her constituency the “new Bantama” during the December general election.

She revealed this during an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

She disclosed that due to the work she has done, she will increase the NPP’s vote in the constituency to 35, 000.

Hon. Koomson, who won the 2016 elections with 34,656 votes, said her third term is guaranteed due to the massive developmental projects in the area.

The Minister for Special Development Initiative said she has been able to transform Kasoa in her two terms and is willing to do more if given another term in office.

“I have provided jobs for the youth, loans for women, built hospitals, roads and other social amenities. I will do more if given another chance,” she added.

She urged the NDC not to waste resources campaigning in the December elections because its already a foregone conclusion for the NPP.