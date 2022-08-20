Since her conversion to Islam, Akuapem Poloo has been sharing her journey with fans.

The Ghanaian actress made her way to the mosque today for the customary Friday prayers, also known as Jummah.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Rosemond Brown went to the mosque clothed in a white ‘jellabiya’ and lace ‘hijab.’

She captured the moment she performed ablution before proceeding to the inner part of the mosque for prayers.

While in the mosque, the Imam gave her a warm welcome, giving her a shout-out during his teaching. Additionally, he prayed for strength for Akuapem Poloo in her new journey.

“May Allah bless her. May Allah strengthen her against all criticisms.” After the prayers, Akuapem Poloo headed to a large shoe rack where she kept her slippers.

From there, she proceeded to interact with other persons at the mosque before joining some men for a photo session. Her caption tells fans that her first day at the mosque was successful and meaningful to her.

“Alhamdulillah, just because it’s Friday, my first in Mosque. So happy the love is deep. I felt blessed when my name was mentioned out loud while teaching was going on,” she said.

ALSO READ:

I’m ready to be a second or third wife if… – Akuapem Poloo