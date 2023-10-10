Some Ghanaians living in Israel say they are not ready to return home even as the country’s war with Palestine takes a full-blown turn.

Seth Cudjoe, a Ghanaian resident in that country in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, said seeking an exit will be his last option because he has a newborn who needs all the care and stability.

According to him, the Ghanaian community in his area is not ready to leave until they have no other option.

“I am not planning to come back to Ghana … I can’t also leave my wife and jump to Ghana and the Ghana community is not ready to leave unless the worst confronts us,” Mr. Cudjoe.

He added that he is in touch with Ghanaian officials and receives update regularly on what to do to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

“The Ghanaian community in Israel feels safer in Israel. With the help of the Embassy, they’ve communicated to us – given us instructions, basically what to do and what not to do. They’ve made us understand that if they don’t have anything to do outside, then no need to go out .. to be at a safer place.”

There has been a deadly attack by Hamas militants on Southern Israel leading to renewed hostility between Israel and Palestine over the Gaza strip.

Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip reportedly infiltrated into southern Israel to attack innocent Israeli civilians.

Israel says more than 600 people have been killed and 100 kidnapped.

In Gaza, at least 313 people have been killed following retaliatory Israeli air strikes, according to Palestinian officials.

This notwithstanding, the Israeli Mission in Ghana believes that it is early days yet for any rush evacuation.

They assured to safeguard the lives of people including Ghanaian citizens living in the region.

“Israel is ready to guard the safety of all the people in Israel.”

