Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has partnered with wingu.africa a pioneer provider of carrier-neutral data center services in Tanzania, and the foremost specialist carrier-neutral data center group in East Africa to introduce the second Azure Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) stack. This investment from Liquid Tanzania will provide a more conducive environment for local businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

“In 2021, we were the first to bring Azure Stack to Tanzanian businesses, helping them gain access to cloud solutions that met the local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run latency-sensitive business applications. This is yet another milestone we achieved as we continue to work towards empowering our customers to adopt cloud and contribute to making Tanzania a digital economy,” said Manish Govindji, Acting CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Tanzania.

The innovative solution offered by Azure Stack HCI ensures that businesses meet the local compliance standards by letting customers run applications designed for virtualised infrastructure. Additionally, with the carrier-neutral offering from the Wingu group, companies have a further advantage of choosing the connectivity service provider.

“The Wingu group is thrilled to collaborate with Liquid Intelligent Technologies in introducing Tanzania’s second Azure Stack, a pivotal step in accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. By offering local businesses access to cutting-edge cloud solutions, we aim to empower them to thrive in the digital age. Our carrier-neutral data center complements this initiative, allowing companies to choose their preferred connectivity service provider. Together with Liquid, we are contributing to Tanzania’s digital economy, fostering economic ties, and leveling the technology playing field for local businesses. This partnership signifies a significant milestone in expanding technology access and affordability in Tanzania. We look forward to a future of increased connectivity, innovation, and growth for the region, “said Nicholas Lodge, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at wingu.africa.

Liquid’s continuous investment towards extending its fibre backbone and improving access to affordable digital solutions is critical to enhancing digital transformation in Tanzania and the rest of the continent. Ensuring local businesses have access to high-speed connectivity and digital services fosters economic and technological ties across countries. Also, it levels the technology playing field for businesses as they push themselves to a global stage to compete against their counterparts in more developed economies.

“With the availability of the second Azure Stack in the region, Liquid is yet again ensuring that it is a one-stop shop for all technology requirements. Especially since one of the greatest deterrents to cloud adoption in Tanzania is the high cost of accessing cloud solutions locally. Liquid has deployed Azure Stacks in multiple African countries, and we have the in-house expertise required by our customers to ensure that their IT needs are catered to by us end-to-end while they focus on their core business,” concluded Govindji.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech/

About wingu.africa:

The Wingu group is a specialist carrier-neutral data center operator focused on East Africa and providing international and local enterprise customers with cost-effective commercial colocation solutions and access to a growing and dynamic ecosystem. The Wingu group established the Djibouti Data Center over a decade ago and successfully provides world-class colocation services to leading international telecoms companies. wingu now has Tier III standard, carrier-neutral data centers in Ethiopia, Somaliland, and Tanzania and is adding a second facility in Djibouti. In each market, the wingu facilities are the first of their kind and represent key digital infrastructure that enables economic growth and the rise of the global digital econom. https://www.wingu.africa/