The Gaming Commission of Ghana has donated relief items worth GH₵40,000.00 to victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The relief items, include clothes, mosquito nets, soft drinks, soap, bags of rice, slippers, and solar panels.

An entourage from the Commission led by Sena Deke presented the items when they visited the area to offer words of encouragement to the victims.

They were warmly received by the affected residents, local chiefs, and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Osborn Divine.

In an interview with Adom News correspondent Odehyeba Owusu Job, Mrs Deke said the donation was a demonstration of compassion.

She stated that, the Commission through the donation seeks to bring joy and comfort to the victims who have endured hardships to save the Akosombo Dam.

For her part, Corporate Affairs at the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Angela Owusu Appiah urged other entities and individuals to join hands in assisting the affected people to alleviate their suffering.

