Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of concealing an amount of US$200,000.00 equivalent to GHS2.4 million for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims.

Ablakwa said intercepted documents on his official X (formerly Twitter) page showing that ECOWAS has approved Ghana’s application for financial support for the victims.

He questioned why this fact had not been disclosed to Parliament and the Ghanaian people by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta despite having applied to the ECOWAS Commission some two weeks before the budget presentation.

“Why has the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government concealed from Parliament and the Ghanaian people that they had additionally applied to ECOWAS for financial support for the Akosombo dam spillage flood victims?”

“Intercepted documents from the ECOWAS Commission show that ECOWAS has approved US$200,000.00 (GHS2.4million) following Ghana’s application.” He said.

The North Tongu MP further stated that the NDC Caucus in Parliament “shall be promptly demanding full disclosure and total accountability on all government requests for funding submitted to international organizations and how these funds are being utilized.”

Full tweet and document below: