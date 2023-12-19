Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to co-host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), subject to successful stadium inspections.

In September the East African neighbours were awarded the rights to stage the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations – which will be the first time in history that three countries will deliver the continental showpiece.

The joint hosts will all provide one stadium to host CHAN next year, with a fourth venue in Zanzibar, according to Wallace Karia, the president of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa).

BBC Sport Africa understands Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are yet to officially submit which stadiums will be used to the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“Next year in September, we’ve been given the CHAN hosting rights in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda,” Karia said at an annual general meeting of the Tanzania Football Federation, of which he is also president.

“We will ask Caf to group all the four teams of Cecafa in the draw to create the competition between us.”

Algeria hosted the delayed 2022 CHAN in January and February this year, with the finals going ahead with 17 teams after Morocco withdrew because of a dispute over travel arrangements.

Senegal won the tournament, which is reserved for players who are playing in their domestic leagues.