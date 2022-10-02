Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond, has said it has become difficult to talk about illegal mining because they are aware of those involved in that act.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Mr Hammond said the menace is getting out of hand and so it is important that the government tightens the measures put in place to end it.

“The issue of galamsey is a serious issue and should be looked at. Let’s be up and doing as a government and do the right thing.

“How do these visitors get to know these galamsey towns? Our own people hold their hands and take them to the places to do the illegal mining. We all know those involved but it has become difficult to talk about it because of fear,” he said.

He continued that “the government should do more to end the galamsey menace. It is not acceptable any longer. Government should tighten the measures adopted in the galamsey fight.”

There has been intense pressure on the government to deal with the galamsey menace following reports that Ghana may soon import water if nothing is done.

The galamsey menace has led to the destruction of many farmlands, which serve as livelihoods for a number of families.