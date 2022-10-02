The family of a 22-year-old nurse trainee, who was allegedly kidnapped, killed and secretly buried by a pastor and a chief at Mankessim in the Central Region has expressed sadness following the unfortunate incident.

The Abusuapanyin for the family, Nana Agyemang, told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday during the funeral service that they want justice to be served.

Aside from justice, Nana Agyemang said they expect the ghost of Georgina Asor Botchwey to torment the accused persons to reveal anyone they may have killed and buried and all those involved in the heinous act.

“Asor is a very calm person who doesn’t like to even talk unless you approach her. We don’t curse in this town but our prayer is that Asor will go and expose other people involved in this wicked act and even push the suspects to confess to other killings as well,” he said.

The family wants the laws to deal with the accused persons and ensure that justice is served.

The body of the aspiring nurse was exhumed by the pastor and police investigators in the room of Nana Clark, who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom.

According to sources, the chief, who is also the president of the Mankessim Traders Association, and his accomplice, kidnapped the nurse after engaging in sexual acts with her.

They then killed her and buried her in one of the chief’s apartments.

Meanwhile, a funeral service has been held at Yeji.