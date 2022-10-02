The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, says chiefs cannot be accused of allowing illegal mining to thrive when licenses are issued without recourse to traditional authorities.

He also questioned the failure of the security agencies to successfully fight illegal mining in the country.

The Asantehene acknowledged the economic drivers for illegal mining operations, but says that should not supersede the environmental devastation.

He made the remarks when the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Watch the video below: