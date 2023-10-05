The final funeral ceremonies for Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru, are scheduled to take place from October 23rd to October 31st, 2023.

During this period, traditional leaders will be seated in a state of mourning to receive well-wishers and sympathizers who have come to bid their final farewells.

From October 26th to October 29th, 2023, all shops and offices within the Central Business District of Accra will observe closure.

Businesses are expected to adorn their premises with black and red drapery as a sign of mourning.

Between October 27th and October 29th, 2023, all other offices and shops throughout Accra will also remain closed, creating an atmosphere of absolute solemnity.

A pre-burial service is scheduled for Friday, October 27th, starting at 9 a.m. at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie.

Following this, on Saturday, October 29th, there will be a church service at 8 a.m. at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie.

Subsequently, traditional funeral and burial rites will take place, during which the Queen Mother will lie in state until 6 p.m., after which a private burial will be conducted.

On Sunday, October 29th, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, commencing at 9 a.m.

The commemorative events, performances, and other rites will persist until October 31st.